NFL Capsules

0:35 Miomir Kecmanovic fends of Ergi Kirkin to reach Eddie Herr final Pause

1:09 Manatee boys basketball continues perfect start against Bell Creek Academy

0:30 Team USA routs Turkey 5-1 in U-17 soccer

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death