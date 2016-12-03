McCall's late jumper puts Tennessee St. over Lipscomb 72-71

Tahjere McCall sank a jumper in the final seconds to put Tennessee State up 72-71 over Lipscomb Saturday.
McCall's winning bucket came with nine seconds to play after the Tigers (7-1) had fallen behind by one with 1:06 remaining. Delano Spencer got the rebound after Lipscomb's Eli Pepper missed a jump shot with 23 seconds left, setting up McCall's jumper.
Wayne Martin scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for the Tigers who had six players in double figures and three with double-doubles including Jordan Reed with 11 points and 14 rebounds and McCall with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ken'Darrius Hamilton added 13 points and Darreon Reddick and Christian Mekowulu had 10 points apiece.
Tennessee State trailed 28-21 with 7:16 to go in the first period but the Tigers surged 14-0 after that to take a 35-28 lead with 3:19 left and they led 41-36 at intermission.
Garrison Matthews led the Bisons (3-7) with 19 points.
