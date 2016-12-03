West Virginia coach Holgorsen gets 5-year contract extension

1:09 Manatee boys basketball continues perfect start against Bell Creek Academy Pause

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

2:29 Jason Ricci works harmonica at Bradenton Blues Fest

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

2:08 Rev. John Foulkrod of Palmetto Presbyterian Church wants to help people with holiday blues

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment