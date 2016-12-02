Wagoner beats Oologah-Talala for Oklahoma Class 4A title

Malcolm Rodriguez ran for two scores and passed for another Friday as Wagoner beat Oologah-Talala 28-13 for a third-straight time in the Oklahoma Class 4A state championship football game.
Rodriguez' 1-yard score gave Wagoner a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, while his 23-yard run and a 4-yard pass to Patrick Curley made it 28-7 entering the final period.
Scottie Patton opened the scoring for Wagoner with a 1-yard run.
Hunter Gibson scored from the 1 to cut Wagoner's lead to 14-7 at halftime.
Wagoner finished the season 14-0. Oologah-Talala finished 12-2.
Last year, Wagoner beat Oologah-Talala 15-14 in the title game. Two years ago, in a matchup of the same teams, Wagoner won 45-21.
Comments