Bradenton Christian boys basketball blows out rival Saint Stephen’s

Guard Dominick Otteni dropped 22 points and dished out four assists, leading Bradenton Christian to a 56-35 rout of Saint Stephen’s on Thursday in Bradenton. The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 Class 3A-District 5) also got 11 points and eight assists from point guard Kevin Etienne, and 10 points from guard Eli Johnson to continue their perfect start with a road win. Forward Destin Falls led the Falcons (1-1, 1-1) with nine points.
Power forward Dayton Modderman provided BCS a presence down low with six points, eight rebounds and four blocks in the blowout win. Forward Destin Falls was the Falcons’ leading scorer with nine. Guard Cade Westberry added eight points as Saint Stephen’s suffered its first loss of the season.
Bradenton Christian returns to the court Saturday in North Port against Imagine School of North Port. The Falcons play their first road game of the season Friday against Braden River.
Boys soccer
Palmetto 3, Braden River 1: The Tigers scored twice during a five-minute stretch during the second half to break a 1-1 tie and win a district match in Palmetto. Candido Calvillo broke the tie off an assist by Jorge Morales in the 68th and five minutes later Morales stretched the lead off an assist by Ty Dolan to give the Tigers (4-1, 3-1 Class 4A-District 11) their final edge. Dolan also scored the opening goal against the Pirates (2-2-1, 1-1-1) in the 17th minute off an assist by Johan Gonzalez.
Gonzalez helped anchor a strong defensive effort against Braden River, which limited Braden River to only five shots on goal, four of which were turned aside by Ryan Hirst.
Palmetto will try to avenge its lone district loss Tuesday when it travels to Venice to face the Indians. Braden River will travel to Punta Gorda on Tuesday for a district match against Charlotte.
Girls soccer
Braden River 2, Palmetto 0: Gabriella Desoutels scored both of the Pirates’ goals in a shutout win against the Tigers at home. One of Desoutels goals for Braden River (4-3-2, 2-2 Class 4A-District 11) was unassisted and one was assisted by Francesca Aluise. The loss keeps Palmetto (0-5-1, 0-4) winless.
The Pirates continue district play with a home game against Punta Gorda Charlotte on Tuesday. The Tigers go for their first district win Tuesday against Venice in Palmetto.
Manatee 3, Venice 2: Kaitlyn Schafer scored the game-winner for the Hurricanes to claim a high-scoring victory against the Indians in Bradenton. Makenna Stickler and Kyra Himes each added goals for the Canes (5-1-1) to keep up their strong start.
Manatee returns to Class 5A-District 8 play Tuesday in Sarasota against Riverview.
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch 79, Manatee 13: Junior guard Kayla Bell paced a balanced effort for the Mustangs with 18 points and Lakewood Ranch (8-0) blew out the Hurricanes at home. Forward LaDazhia Williams added 16 points for the Mustangs and fellow post player Cierra McKinon poured in 10 more to round out Lakewood Ranch’s double-digit scorers. The Canes (2-2) slip to .500 with the lopsided loss.
The Mustangs conclude a two-game homestand Saturday against St. Petersburg Lakewood. Manatee returns home to host Saint Stephen’s on Friday in Bradenton.
Southeast 63, North Port 33: Charmaine Murray recorded a double-double in just her second varsity game to help the Seminoles blow out the Bobcats at home. Murray, whose role emerged after Marline Valcin was injured in a car accident Monday, scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds. Destiny Walker was the Noles’ leading scorer with 12. Amoni Waiters and Eri’yona Smith each added eight to help Southeast (7-3) rebound from a rare loss.
The Seminoles return to Class 6A-District 11 play next Thursday in St. Petersburg against Lakewood.
Bradenton Christian 51, Saint Stephen’s 17: Sophie Giardina paced the Panthers with 15 points and BCS (5-0, 2-0 Class 3A-District 5) cruised to a road win against the rival Falcons in Bradenton. Amy Van Ryn added 12 points and Bailey Sikkema chipped in 11 to help keep Bradenton Christian unbeaten. Post player Claudia Sbaschnik led Saint Stephen’s (0-2, 0-1) with seven.
The Panthers are back on the court Saturday in North Port against Imagine School of North Port. The Falcons have a quick turnaround before going on the road to face Manatee in Bradenton on Friday.
Junior varsity
Southeast 51, North Port 16: Jayleen Padilla scored 19 points to lead the Seminoles (4-1).
Comments