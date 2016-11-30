Coastal Carolina rolls past Methodist University 88-59

Demario Beck scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Coastal Carolina rolled to an 88-59 victory over Division III Methodist University on Wednesday night.
Beck was 8 of 12 from the field. Elijah Wilson had 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Coastal Carolina (3-5). Beck has 1,502 career points, fifth all-time in the program.
Jaylen Shaw added 13 points and six assists for the Chanticleers, who made 11 of 31 3-point shots, and had a season-high 18 assists on 32 field goals. Coastal Carolina outrebounded Methodist 50-33, and snapped a two-game skid.
Davion Ayabarreno scored 13 points to lead Methodist, which shot just 13 percent from 3-point range on 3-of-23 shooting.
The Chanticleers jumped out to a 33-9 lead midway through the first half and built a 49-20 halftime lead. Coastal Carolina stretched it to 70-39 with 7:47 remaining.
