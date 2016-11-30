Brown scores 18, Kansas State beats Green Bay 80-61

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber has remarked several times this season about sophomore Barry Brown's commitment to staying in the gym this season.
Wednesday night's performance against Green Bay gave Weber the chance to talk about Brown's commitment once again.
Brown scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Xavier Sneed added 14 points and Kansas State beat Green Bay 80-61 on Wednesday night.
"He's been the most consistent and been in the gym the most," Weber said. "I don't know if he'll be in there tonight but usually he's in there every night and that's why he's making shots."
Wesley Iwundu had 11 points and five assists and Carlbe Ervin II scored 10 for Kansas State (6-1). Dean Wade added eight points and eight rebounds.
Turner Botz led Green Bay (4-3) with 11 points.
Iwundu, Kamau Stokes and Sneed each hit a 3-pointer during a 13-2 run that put the Wildcats up 30-14 with 7:27 left in the half. The Phoenix trimmed its deficit to 37-29 at halftime, but Wade and Brown hit back-to-back 3s before a dunk by Iwundu to make it 45-29 fewer than two minutes into the second half and Kansas State led by double figures the rest of the way.
Green Bay was 11-of-33 shooting, including 3 of 15 (20 percent) from 3-point range, and committed 11 turnovers in the first half.
"I think their defense had a lot to do with it," Green Bay coach Linc Darner said. "We cannot match their length and size in practice. We are shooting over 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-9 guys. We do not have a lot of those guys in our practice and that's one area where we've struggled this season."
Kansas State shot 57 percent from the field and never trailed.
BIG PICTURE
Green Bay: The Phoenix had not faced a Big 12 opponent since they hosted Kansas State in 2002.
Kansas State: With the win over Green Bay, Kansas State is 7-1 against opponents from the Horizon League.
UP NEXT
Green Bay: Green Bay will face off with Toledo on Saturday as the second game of their four game road trip.
Kansas State: On Saturday, the Wildcats travel to St. Louis to face off against the Saint Louis Billikens.
STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Wildcats had 20 assists but committed 20 turnovers.
FRESHMAN STANDOUT: Xavier Sneed rebounded from a poor performance against Maryland to rebound with a 14 point, three rebound effort against Green Bay on Wednesday night.
LETDOWN: Green Bay's Khalil Small struggled from the field early and often missing his first three shots of the game. He finished with just four points on 1 of 11 shooting.
