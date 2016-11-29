Lee, Mehinti pace UAB to 75-45 win over Alabama A&M

William Lee scored 15 points and Tosin Mehinti added 13 as UAB defeated Alabama A&M 75-45 on Tuesday night.
Lee and Mehinti each blocked three shots as the Blazers (4-3) held Alabama A&M to 33-percent shooting, forcing 15 turnovers. The Blazers broke away from a 12-12 tie to go up 32-19 by halftime.
Quinterian McConico led the Bulldogs (0-6) with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting. McConico also grabbed six boards, but A&M was out-rebounded 46-28.
UAB boosted its lead from 13 points to 20 during a brief span midway through the second half. Mehinti started the run with a pair of free throws and ended it with a steal and a feed to Javien Williams for a dunk and a 52-32 lead. In between, Nate Darling added a 3-pointer.
UAB has now won 10 straight against Alabama A&M and is 50-0 against teams from the Southwest Athletic Conference.
The game ended as a tornado warning was declared.
Comments