Sports

November 29, 2016 11:21 PM

O'Brien tip lifts S. Illinois past Murray St in OT, 89-85

The Associated Press
CARBONDALE, Ill.

Sean O'Brien tipped in Mike Rodriguez' missed layup with one second left and Rodriguez tacked on two free throws as Southern Illinois held off regional rival Murray State, 89-85 in overtime Tuesday night.

Jonathan Stark hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 85-85 with 1:06 remaining, but neither team could score until the final second.

Murray State's Bryce Jones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 77-77 and force overtime.

Rodriguez scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Southern Illinois (4-3), which shot 50.8 percent from the field on 31 of 61 shooting, including 6 of 24 from beyond the arc. Leo Vincent added 17 points, Armon Fletcher 16 and O'Brien 15 for the Salukis.

Stark finished with 29 points on 9 of 21 shooting from the field and 10 of 11 from the line for Murray State (3-4).

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos