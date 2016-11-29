Edwards' last-second 3 lifts UT Martin past FAU 82-81

Kedar Edwards hit a 3-pointer with one second left and UT Martin rallied to an 82-81 win over Florida Atlantic on Tuesday night for the Skyhawks' tenth straight home victory.
Edwards received the inbound pass in the backcourt, took three dribbles, went behind the back and drained a deep 3.
Trailing by seven at halftime, the Skyhawks took a 79-78 lead after a 7-0 run capped by Matthew Butler's free throw with 1:11 to go. Gerdarius Troutman hit a 3 to put FAU up 81-79 with six seconds left.
Fatodd Lewis scored 19 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers for UT Martin (6-2). Butler scored 15 points, Edwards scored 13, Malik Pugh added 12 and Jacolby Mobley 11.
The lead changed hands three times early before Ronald Delph's go-ahead dunk sparked 12-2 run and FAU led 38-31 at halftime.
Jailyn Ingram scored 21 points for FAU (2-4) and Delph added 14 with 11 rebounds.
