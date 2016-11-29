Peters helps Valpo upset No. 21 Rhode Island 65-62

Alec Peters scored 27 points to help Valparaiso knock off No. 21 Rhode Island, 65-62 on Tuesday night.
Fourth in the nation in scoring at just over 25 points per game, Peters scored six points down the stretch and got a piece of Jarvis Garrett's potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.
Jubril Adekoya chipped in 13 points and Tevonn Walker had 10 for the Crusaders (7-1), who will take more than a week off before a trip to face No. 1 Kentucky in Lexington.
Jared Terrell scored 21 points for Rhode Island (5-2) in the Rams first true road game of the season. Hassan Martin added 16 points and six rebounds.
Valpo overcame 17 turnovers by out-rebounding Rhode Island, 35-28. Peters grabbed nine boards.
Consecutive URI buckets cut Valpo's lead to 64-62 with 20 seconds left. After Shane Hammink missed a layup, the Rams went to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game, but Martin missed, and Adekoya hit one of two foul shots at the other end to put Valpo up three with 11 seconds to play, setting up the final play.
With 13:50 to go following a technical foul on Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley, Peters knocked down both free throws and Max Joseph hit a layup to give the Crusaders their largest lead, 43-38, since the early minutes of the game.
After the Rams cut it to one, Valpo scored the next seven, a run capped by Adekoya's three-point play to push the lead to 50-42 with 8:58 to play
Terrell knocked down three first-half 3-pointers, all within an 11-2 URI run that gave the Rams their largest lead of the half, 21-16, but a pair of Peters free throws in the final seconds gave Valpo a 31-30 edge at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Rhode Island: The Rams, who moved up two spots to 21 in the AP poll this week and have been ranked for four consecutive weeks, the second-longest stretch in program history, failed to avenge a 58-55 home loss to Valpo last season.
Valparaiso: Coming off a program-best 30 wins last season, the Crusaders matched their best eight-game start in the last 70 years, and improved to 4-1 all-time against Rhode Island.
UP NEXT
Rhode Island: The Rams stay on the road to play to try and avenge another narrow loss last year when they visit in-state rival Providence College on Saturday.
Valparaiso: The Crusaders are off eight days before traveling to Lexington to face No. 1 Kentucky next Wednesday
Comments