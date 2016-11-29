Vesey scores late in 3rd as Rangers beat Hurricanes 3-2

Jimmy Vesey scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 5:12 remaining to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Rick Nash had a goal and an assist, Nick Holden also scored and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 19 shots to help the Rangers snap a four-game skid at home (0-3-1).
Hurricanes defenseman Ron Hainsey received a double-minor for hooking and an unsportsmanlike misconduct with 6:47 to go and Vesey took advantage 95 seconds later for his eight goal of the season and first since Nov. 12.
Viktor Stalberg scored twice in the first period in his return to New York for the first time since leaving the Rangers to sign with Carolina in the offseason. Cam Ward finished with 25 saves as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in four games.
Stalberg got the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard 5:22 into the first period as he fired a wrist shot between Lundqvist's legs.
Stalberg made it 2-0 with 7:05 left in the period. After Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein turned the puck over, Jay McClement shot the loose puck toward the net and Stalberg knocked in the rebound for his sixth of the season and fourth in five games.
Holden cut eh deficit in half at 9:13 of the second as he elevated a wrist shot over Ward's outstretched arm for his third of the season.
Nash then tied it just 24 seconds into the third period as he raced up ice, breezing past both Hurricanes defenders, and stuck a backhand off the crossbar and in.
Alain Vigneault coached his 270th career game with the Rangers, passing Colin Campbell for sole possession of ninth place on the franchise's all-time list.
NOTES: The Rangers granted a "Make-A-Dream Come True" experience for 11-year-old Bryce Rogerson from New York Presbyterian and Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. Bryce had the opportunity to be an honorary Rangers Coach for a day. ... D Adam Clendening and F Josh Jooris were healthy scratches for New York. ... F Mika Zibanejad missed his fifth game with a broken left fibula. ... On Monday, the Hurricanes placed Jordan Staal (concussion) on injured reserve. ... Carolina scratched D Klas Dahlbeck, D Ryan Murray and F Brock McGinn.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: At Boston on Thursday night before returning to Madison Square Garden on Saturday in the finale of a three-game trip.
Rangers: At Buffalo on Thursday night.
