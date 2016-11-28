Busy first day at Eddie Herr tennis championships at IMG Academy

Top-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Siphosothando Montsi 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of the Boys’ 18 singles Monday at the Eddie Herr International Championships at IMG Academy.
The highest seed to lose was No. 4 Yuta Shimizu, who was upset by Vasil Kirkov 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
In the Girls’ 18 singles, Hurricane Tyra Black was defeated in the opening round by No. 15 seed Lea Boskovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
The No. 1 seed in the Boys’ 16 singles, Yeong Seok Jeong, was upset in straight sets by wild card JanMagnus Johnson, 7-5, 7-6 (4). Girls’ 14 singles top seed Qinwen Zheng did not lose a game in her first-round victory.

