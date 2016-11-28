Montana St. distances itself from Arizona Christian 93-73

Tyler Hall scored 22 points and had six rebounds and five assists as Montana State fought past feisty NAIA-member Arizona Christian 93-73 on Monday.
The Bobcats led 37-36 at halftime and didn't begin to pull away until midway through the second half. Hall's 3 made it 60-49 with 10:05 left to play. Hall made another 3 extending the lead to 67-53 with 8:05 left.
Zach Green finished with 16 points for Montana State (5-2), Sam Neumann had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Joe Mvuezolo Jr. added 15 points for the Bobcats.
Green hit a 3 early to make the score 10-3 before Chris Sterling made three free throws and Steven Loucks had a layup with 15:58 before halftime. Sterling hit a 3 to put the Firestorm up 23-22 for their first and only lead of the game.
Sterling and Al Brown each scored 14 points, and Shy McClelland added 12 points for the Firestorm.
