Lakewood Ranch, LaDazhia Williams off to strong start in girls basketball season

The winter high school sports season is here, and that’s the focus of this week’s Numbers Game.
We’ll also showcase other delectable digits comprising the sports scene outside of high school sports, while taking a quick look at the ongoing state football playoffs in relation to Manatee County programs.
So, with the Thanksgiving holiday break is behind us, let’s push forward with this week’s key numbers:
20.2
Average points per game for Lakewood Ranch High basketball player LaDazhia Williams in five games this season.
After recently inking her national letter of intent to play women’s basketball at the University of South Carolina next year, Williams poured in a career-high 39 points at Florida Prospects Thanksgiving Classic against Orlando Colonial last Friday at Dr. Phillips.
As a freshman, Williams averaged 15.7 ppg. She increased that tally to 19.8 as a sophomore, before injuries brought her down to 15.8 last season. Meanwhile, the Mustangs are unbeaten at 5-0 and travel to Venice on Tuesday for their next game.
12
Teams last winter that won district championships.
Lakewood Ranch’s girls basketball team reached the Class 7A state title game despite not winning the district title last winter, while Bradenton Christian’s boys basketball team advanced to the Class 2A state championship game after winning its district. Other basketball district titles came from Southeast’s boys team, Lakewood Ranch’s boys team, Palmetto’s girls team and Southeast’s girls team.
Soccer district titles came from Lakewood Ranch’s boys team, Cardinal Mooney’s boys team, Saint Stephen’s boys team, Lakewood Ranch’s girls team, Braden River’s girls team, Cardinal Mooney’s girls team and Out-of-Door Academy’s girls team.
6
For the sixth straight year, the NIKE International Friendlies are at the Lakewood Ranch Premier Sports Campus. The annual tournament brings together four U-17 soccer national teams.
The United States hasn’t won the event since 2013, while defending champion England is not back this year. Team USA plays Portugal on Wednesday, Turkey on Friday and Brazil on Sunday in the second scheduled match each day. The weekday games are at 3:30 p.m., with the U.S. playing at 7 p.m. those days.
Sunday’s final day of the event starts at 1:30 p.m., with the USA-Brazil match starting at 5 p.m.
3
Number of baseball players selected for induction into State College of Florida’s 2017 Hall of Fame class in January.
The three were the lone athletes selected for this year’s class and they include Harry Saferight, Josh Renick and Nick Goody.
Saferight, who played at the school in 1968-69, played 18 years in pro baseball and made the Pittsburgh Pirates’ major league roster. Renick set the single-season stolen base record with 72 swipes in 1999 before playing eight professional seasons. And Goody posted a 1.29 ERA in 2011, before becoming a closer at LSU and making his MLB debut as a reliever with the New York Yankees in 2015.
The SCF Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 19 at IMG Academy Golf Club as part of homecoming weekend.
2
Teams remaining in the state football playoffs that eliminated Manatee County programs from the title race. Orlando Dr. Phillips and Venice knocked off Manatee and Braden River, respectively, and advanced to their classification’s state semifinals with victories last Friday.
Venice is one of two within the 941 area code still standing alongside Punta Gorda Charlotte. The Indians, though, get a familiar opponent to Manatee County fans in this week’s 7A semifinals: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Raiders have eliminated Braden River (2015), Lakewood Ranch (2002), Manatee (2005, 2006, 2010, 2012) and Southeast (1999, 2000) in the playoffs over the years. The Hurricanes and Seminoles are the only county programs to defeat Aquinas in the playoffs.
