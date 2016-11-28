No. 5 Baylor embracing plenty of early challenges

1:52 Wild West re-enactment delights railroad fans in Parrish Pause

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?