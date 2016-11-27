Rutledge's 3 late in 2OT helps Nicholls beat Samford 106-103

Lafayette Rutledge scored 27 points and made a key 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in double-overtime and Nicholls beat Samford 106-103 on Sunday night.
Rutledge's 3 gave Nicholls a 102-100 lead. Samford's Christen Cunningham missed a jumper on the ensuing series, and Jahvaughn Powell made two free throws and the Colonels had a four-point lead with 12 seconds left. Demetrius Denzel-Dyson missed a 3-point shot for Samford, and Powell added two more free throws with five seconds left to seal it for the Colonels. Cunningham hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Ja'Dante' Frye scored 33 points to lead Nicholls (4-3), which shot 16 of 36 from 3-point range. Rutledge made seven 3-pointers.
Denzel-Dyson had 40 points and 11 rebounds for Samford (3-3). Triston Chambers added 24 points.
The Bulldogs made 15 of 26 3-point baskets but were just 16 of 25 from the free-throw line. The Colonels made 20 of 22 free throws.
Comments