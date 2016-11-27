Robinson's 22 PTs lead Portland St. past Pepperdine 91-85

0:18 Braden River QB Louis Colosimo discusses recent passing success Pause

0:24 Hundreds marvel at sea of poinsettias

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest