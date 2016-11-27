Peters active for Chiefs-Broncos but 3 KC starters out

Cornerback Marcus Peters is active for Kansas City's game at Denver on Sunday night, but fellow Chiefs starters Dee Ford, Jaye Howard and Jeremy Maclin are out.
Peters is dealing with a hip injury that limited him in practice during the week. Howard also has a hip injury, Ford a strained hamstring and Maclin a pulled groin.
Other Chiefs inactives: quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback Steen Nelson, tight end Ross Travis and O-lineman Mike Person.
Long snapper Casey Kreiter (calf) is among the players Denver deactivated. The Broncos signed veteran fill-in Thomas Gafford on Friday after working him out on Thanksgiving.
Other inactives are quarterback Austin Davis, cornerback Lorenzo Doss, wide receivers Marlon Brown and Cody Latimer and guards Connor McGovern and Billy Turner.
