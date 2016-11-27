Getzlaf helps Ducks top Sharks 3-2

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
Ryan Garbutt and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, and Jonathon Bernier had 23 saves.
Getlaf gave the Ducks the lead for good at 12:59 of the second. With Justin Braun in the box for elbowing Corey Perry, Getlaf beat Martin Jones for just his second goal of the season.
Logan Couture and Dylan DeMelo scored for San Jose, which had won three in a row. Jones had 23 saves.
Getzlaf's goal came against one of the league's best penalty killing units. The Sharks had killed off 42 of their previous 46 power plays heading into Saturday's game.
Couture scored the game's first goal on a power play 8:40 into the first period.
The Ducks won for just the second time in 12 games when their opponent scores first.
Trailing 2-1 midway through the second, the Ducks tied the game on a controversial play.
Garbutt had a breakaway and appeared to be in the act of shooting when he was shoved from behind by Sharks defenseman Brent Burns. The puck trickled past the goal line as Garbutt collided with Jones, taking out the net.
Garbutt's second goal of the season was upheld after Sharks coach Peter DeBoer's challenge. The NHL explained the decision on its website, saying "the actions of San Jose's Brent Burns caused Garbutt to contact Jones before the puck crossed the goal line."
NOTES: San Jose F Tommy Wingels was sidelined by a lower-body injury, and DeBoer said he is day to day. Wingels left Friday's game against the Islanders in the first period. ... Sharks F Melker Karlsson, out since Nov. 12 with an ankle injury, was placed on injured reserve. ... San Jose D Marc-Edouard Vlasic in the third period with an unspecified injury.
