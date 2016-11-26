Schwartz, Blues beat Wild 4-3 in shootout

Jaden Schwartz had two goals in the third period, David Perron scored the only goal in a shootout and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday night.
Paul Stastny also scored as St. Louis stretched its home point streak to nine games and improved to 9-2-1 at Scottrade Center.
Perron made the game-winning move in the fourth round of the shootout after each team came up empty in the first three rounds.
Jake Allen stopped 28 shots and all four shootout attempts to improve to 10-3-3 on the season and 7-0-2 at home.
Comments