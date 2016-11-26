Michigan St. ties N. Dakota 2-2

Jerad Rosburg scored for Michigan State 58 seconds into the second overtime but Saturday's game against North Dakota still goes into the books as a 2-2 tie.
Patrick Khodorenko's goal in the second period tied things up for the Spartans and it stayed that way all the way into the 3-on-3 second overtime.
Less than one minute in, Rosburg skated around Rhett Gardner and ended things. Rosburg had two goals in Friday's 4-3 win.
Thomas Ebbing scored first for Michigan State (4-6-1) at 12:24 of the first period. But North Dakota answered with a pair of goals by Zach Yon and Tucker Poolman to take a 2-1 lead into the second period.
MSU goalie Ed Minney made 33 saves, while Cam Johnson made 17 saves for North Dakota (7-5-3).
UND is winless in four straight home games for the first time since 2009.
