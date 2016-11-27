NHL Capsules

Jeff Carter scored his 10th goal of the season 1:06 into overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Saturday night for their season-best fifth consecutive victory.
Alec Martinez scored and Peter Budaj stopped 18 shots for the Kings, who persevered through a back-and-forth game between Western Conference contenders for their third straight win over Chicago at Staples Center.
After Los Angeles failed to score on a power play stretching into overtime, Carter fired a wrist shot past Scott Darling for his fifth goal in five games. Carter also had an early assist, giving him 19 points in 22 games.
Patrick Kane scored and Darling stopped 27 shots in his first loss for the Blackhawks, who finished their seven-game circus road trip at 3-3-1.
Captain Jonathan Toews missed his second straight game for the Western Conference leaders with an upper-body injury.
DUCKS 3, SHARKS 2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, and the Ducks snapped a three-game skid.
Ryan Garbutt and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, and Jonathon Bernier had 23 saves.
Getlaf gave the Ducks the lead for good at 12:59 of the second. With Justin Braun in the box for elbowing Corey Perry, Getlaf beat Martin Jones for just his second goal of the season.
Logan Couture and Dylan DeMelo scored for San Jose, which had won three in a row. Jones had 23 saves.
CANADIENS 2, RED WINGS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored at 3:37 of overtime, lifting the NHL-leading Canadiens to the road win.
Brendan Gallagher also scored to help Montreal improve to 16-4-2. Carey Price stopped 32 shots.
Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit, and Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.
Galchenyuk finished off a 2-on-1 by one-timing a pass from Alexander Radulov past Mrazek from the bottom of the left circle. It was Galchenyuk's ninth goal.
PENGUINS 4, DEVILS 3, SO
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby tied it with 14 seconds left in regulation and Kris Letang scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting Pittsburgh past New Jersey.
Crosby pounced on a loose puck and fired it by Keith Kinkaid for his NHL-leading 15th goal.
Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel picked up his third goal in six days, and Tom Kuhnhackl also scored. Evgeni Malkin had three assists while extending his points streak to eight games.
Mike Cammalleri scored twice, and Vernon Fiddler added a goal for New Jersey.
BLUES 4, WILD 3, SO
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had two goals in the third period, David Perron scored the only goal in a shootout and St. Louis beat Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday night.
Paul Stastny also scored to help St. Louis stretch its home points streak to nine and improve to 9-1-2 at Scottrade Center. Jake Allen stopped 28 shots and all four shootout attempts to improve to 10-3-3 overall and 7-0-2 at home.
Minnesota's Charlie Coyle tied it at 3 with 1:08 left in regulation after the Wild pulled goalie Devan Dubnyk for an extra attacker. Erik Haula and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild.
CANUCKS 3, AVALANCHE 2, SO
DENVER (AP) — Jacob Markstrom had 32 saves and made three consecutive stops in a shootout, helping Vancouver get the win.
Markstrom denied Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Matt Duchene in the tiebreaker, and Markus Granlund converted his shootout opportunity for the Canucks.
Loui Eriksson and Alexandre Burrows scored for Vancouver, which went 2-1-0 on a three-game trip. The Canucks also improved to 4-1-1 in their last six games against the Avalanche.
Calvin Pickard, starting in place of injured goalie Semyon Varlamov, stopped 29 shots for Colorado. He is 4-1-1 in six starts this season.
Mikhail Grigorenko and Jarome Iginla scored for the Avs, who have dropped the first two games of their five-game homestand.
MAPLE LEAFS 4, CAPITALS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner set up a pair of goals, Auston Matthews scored for the second straight game and Toronto beat Washington to end a three-game losing streak.
Marner set up goals from Matt Martin and James van Riemsdyk, and Matthews scored his first goal at home in more than a month. Nazem Kadri added his ninth goal of the season.
Nicklas Backstrom and Marcus Johansson scored, and Braden Holtby made 37 saves for Washington.
PANTHERS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, SO
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the shootout winner, lifting Florida past Columbus.
Barkov backhanded the puck high over Sergei Bobrovsky for the only goal in the tiebreaker. Florida's Roberto Luongo stopped all three shots he faced.
Jaromir Jagr scored his 752nd career goal for the Panthers, and Luongo made 36 saves.
Brandon Saad scored for the Blue Jackets, and Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots.
SENATORS 2, HURRICANES 1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kyle Turris scored his team-leading 10th goal to help Ottawa beat Carolina.
Turris broke a tie with 3:32 left, beating goalie Cam Ward high to the stick side. The Hurricanes challenged the goal, asserting that it was offside, but it stood after a review.
Dion Phaneuf also scored, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves. The Senators have won three straight.
Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, and Ward stopped 22 shots.
Comments