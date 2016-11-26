California retains slim bowl hopes with 36-10 win over UCLA

Davis Webb passed for two touchdowns and became the second quarterback in school history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season, Matt Anderson tied a team record with five field goals and California beat UCLA 36-10 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Webb completed 32 of 48 attempts for 301 yards in his final game with the Golden Bears. He threw touchdown passes of 7 and 2 yards, giving Webb 37 this season.
A graduate transfer who played three seasons at Texas Tech, Webb finished his one-year career at California with 4,295 yards — second only to Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft who threw for 4,719 yards in 2015.
"I think everyone in this locker room heard over the past four years that we haven't beaten an L.A. team, and we ended that tonight," Webb said. "That streak's over. It's unbelievable to send these seniors (out) the way they should, beating UCLA."
Anderson converted field goal from 43, 25, 44, 24 and 19 yards to set the Bears' modern day scoring record with 111 points. That matched the school record set by Mark Jensen in 2002.
California (3-6, 5-7) also snapped a four-game losing streak overall to keep its slim postseason hopes alive. If there are not enough six-win teams to fill out the bowl games, invitations are sent out to teams with five wins based on Academic Progress Rate.
"We've had a tough month but these guys just kept practicing" Bears coach Sonny Dykes said. "There are not many football teams that do that, that continue to invest when the season's not going the way that they want it to go. I thought we played as good as we've played at any point this year."
UCLA (2-7, 4-8) has no such hopes after ending its disappointing season with a thud in the Pac-12 finale. The Bruins lost for the sixth time in seven games and matched their worst record since 1999.
"This was a very disappointing end to what was a very disappointing season," UCLA coach Jim Mora said. "We'll rise again. We will. We just have to make some adjustments and we'll get better."
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: The loss was just the latest in a long series of disappointments for Mora and the Bruins, who face a huge uphill climb to turn the program around. UCLA never really recovered from losing quarterback Josh Rosen to injury. Mora's job isn't likely to be in jeopardy but he has to shake things up in the offseason and might start by making some changes to his staff of assistants, particularly on the offensive side.
California: The Bears actually played well defensively, although the Bruins gave them plenty of help. They also had good balance on offense with running back Khalfani Muhammad rushing for 116 yards on 29 carries. Wide receiver Chad Hansen had another strong game (10-156) and now must consider whether to leave for the NFL or come back for his senior season.
UP NEXT
California: The Bears will sit back and await word on whether or not they'll be going to a bowl game. It's a longshot at this point but it's better than no shot at all. California beat Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in 2015, the only time the Bears have gone to the postseason under coach Sonny Dykes.
