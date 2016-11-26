Jones' 3 helps UT Arlington past Fordham 67-63

Kevin Hervey and Drew Charles each scored 15 points and Jalen Jones' 3 with 41 seconds left helped carry Texas-Arlington past Fordham 67-63 on Saturday night.
Jones' 3 put the Mavericks up 63-60 and 20 seconds later Hervey fouled Antwoine Anderson who made 1 of 2 free throws. Hervey then sank two free throws and Anderson's layup brought the Rams within 65-63. Jones made two free throws to end it.
Fordham trailed 58-52, and Anderson's 3 with 2:21 left made it 58-55. Hervey added two free throws before Fordham's Joseph Chartouny made a 3. Off a steal, Anderson scored a layup to tie at 60.
Texas-Arlington (4-3) led 29-27 at halftime. Javonte Hawkins' layup with 14:37 left put Fordham (5-2) up 36-31.
Anderson led the Rams with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
The Mavericks shot a season-high 56.4 percent (22 for 39) and outrebounded the Rams 36-16.
