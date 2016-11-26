Iona advances to title game of Great Alaska Shootout

Sam Cassell Jr. scored 18 points, Jon Severe made four 3-pointers and had 16 points, and Iona beat Weber State 76-54 on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Great Alaska Shootout.
Iona , which last made the title game in Alaska in 1979, will face Nevada on Saturday.
Iona went on a 14-2 run early in the first half to take a 23-12 lead and Cassell had 10 points by that point. The Gaels hit six of their first nine 3-pointers and had a 31-14 lead with 8:28 remaining in the first half.
E.J. Crawford hit all three of his 3-point attempts and added 11 points for Iona (2-2), which forced 14 turnovers and committed just six.
Iowa made 13 of 25 3-pointers (52 percent).
Dusty Baker scored 12 points and Kyndahl Hill had eight points and seven rebounds for Weber State (2-3), which was held to 17 of 45 shooting (37.8 percent).
