Michigan St. holds off N. Dakota 4-3

Michigan State' Jerad Rosburg scored twice as the Spartans rallied to beat North Dakota 4-3 in men's hockey on Friday.
The fifth-ranked Fighting Hawks (7-5-2) led 1-0 before Rosburg scored twice to give Michigan State (4-6-0) the lead for good.
Shane Gersich's 11th goal of the season early in the first period gave UND a 1-0 lead.
MSU scored twice on six power-play opportunities, including goals by Rosburg and Joe Cox.
UND's Tyson Jost scored twice in 36 seconds of the third period to close within 4-3.
Ed Minney made 30 saves for the Spartans, while Cam Johnson stopped 17 for UND.
The Fighting Hawks outscored St. Cloud State 7-0 in two road wins last weekend. But they are 0-2-1 in their last three home games.
UND played without sophomore All-American Brock Boeser.
