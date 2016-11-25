Top 25 Capsules

Malik Monk scored a career-high 26 points, De'Aaron Fox added 16 and No. 1 Kentucky routed UT-Martin 111-76 on Friday night, the most points scored in the John Calipari Era.
The taller Wildcats overcame a cold shooting start and 16-15 deficit to the athletic Skyhawks before rolling to a season-high margin of victory. Kentucky (6-0) shot a season-best 55 percent from the field by controlling the paint 54-28 and the boards 48-26.
Monk's 10-of-17 shooting led the way with Fox making 7 of 12 from the field. Monk has scored at least 23 points in three of his past four games. Wenyen Gabriel and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Kentucky, which won the game that was part of matchup of unbeaten teams in the Bluegrass Showcase.
Matthew Butler scored 15 points and Jacolby Mobley had 14 for UT Martin (5-2), which shot just 33 percent in the second half and 41 percent overall in having its five-game winning streak stopped.
---
No. 5 KANSAS 95, UNC ASHEVILLEe 57
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Frank Mason III had 21 points and Udoka Azubuike added 17 as Kansas dunked its way to a victory.
Josh Jackson contributed 14 points, Lagerald Vick had 12 and Devonte Graham finished with 11 assists, including consecutive alley-oop passes to Azubuike that helped the Jayhawks (5-1) win their 42nd straight game at Allen Fieldhouse.
The only bummer for Kansas came in the closing minutes, when Graham banged up his right foot on a drive to the basket. He did not return, though the injury did not appear to be serious.
Kevin Vannatta and Ahmad Thomas led Asheville (3-3) with 12 points apiece.
---
No. 7 VIRGINIA 74, IOWA 41
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jerred Reuter led a well-balanced scoring attack with 14 points and Virginia's stifling trademark defense set the tone for a victory in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic.
The Cavaliers (5-0) will play for the tournament title on Saturday against the winner of Friday's late game between Memphis and Providence.
Three other Cavaliers scored in double figures: London Perrantes with 12, Isaiah Wilkins 11 and Darius Thompson 10.
The Cavaliers began the day leading the nation in scoring defense by holding opponents to 38.8 points per game.
Iowa (3-2) barely bested that average, led by Peter Jok's 13 points.
The Hawkeyes shot only 31.3 percent from the field including 26.1 percent from 3-point range.
The Cavaliers hit 48.3 percent from the field including 47.1 percent on 3s.
---
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — King McClure scored all 15 of his points in the second half and Baylor rallied from 22 points down in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Johnathan Motley also had 15 points, and Terry Maston had 10 of his 12 in the final 20 minutes. The Bears (6-0) shot 65 percent in the second half in a stunning reversal from a start that saw the Cardinals shut down just about everything.
Louisville led by 22 points late in the first half, by 20 early in the second and 54-42 on Quentin Snider's 3-pointer at the 10:07 mark. But the Bears responded with a 21-5 run, with Motley putting the ball on the floor to drive by Anas Mahmoud for the go-ahead dunk with 2:49 left.
Motley was selected the tournament MVP.
Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points for Louisville (5-1), which shot just 33 percent (9 of 27) in the second half.
---
TEMPLE 81, No. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 77
NEW YORK (AP) — Obi Enechionyia had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead Temple to the upset in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Enechionyia scored 18 points in the first half for Temple (4-2), but it was his free throw with 1 second left that sealed the win. Alani Moore II added 18 points for the Owls, while Daniel Dingle finished with 15 and Quinton Rose had 12.
Esa Ahmad led the Mountaineers (4-1) with 19 points, Teyvon Myers added 15, and Nathan Adrian and Tarik Phillip had 13 apiece.
Enechionyia was named the Most Outstanding Player of the two-day tournament.
---
No. 21 IOWA ST. 73, MIAMI 56
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Deonte Burton scored 21 points and Darrell Bowie keyed a second-half surge that carried No. 21 Iowa State in the AdvoCare Invitational.
The Cyclones (5-0) advanced to Sunday's championship game, bouncing back from a poor shooting performance in a tournament-opening win over Indiana State.
Matt Thomas had 12 points and Nazareth Mitrou-Long added 10 for Iowa State.
Bowie hit an awkward layup as he tumbled to the court and made a short jumper during a 17-2 run the Cyclones put together over an 8-minute stretch of the second half.
Ja'Quan Newton had 21 points for the Hurricanes (4-1), who shot 36 percent from the field, including 2 of 16 on 3-point attempts.
---
No. 23 RHODE ISLAND 82, BELMONT 73
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Hassan Martin scored a career-high 31 points and Jarvis Garrett added a season-high 23 for Rhode Island.
Kuran Iverson added 13 points for the Rams (5-1) while Dylan Windler had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Bruins (1-3).
Belmont played without its leading scorer, Evan Bradds, who was sidelined with a concussion.
The Rams held Belmont to 18.5 percent shooting (5 of 27) from beyond the 3-point arc which denied the Bruins a key part of their offense.
Rhode Island forged a 46-31 lead and prevented the Bruins from getting closer than six points by shooting 55.4 percent from the field (31 of 56).
Nick Smith had 17 points for Belmont.
---
No. 24 MICHIGAN ST. 77, WICHITA ST. 72
Miles Bridges scored 21 points for Michigan State in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game.
Eron Harris added 13 points for the Spartans (4-3), who followed Thursday's loss to No. 20 Baylor by building a huge second-half lead — and then nearly blowing it.
They led by 18 midway through the half and held a 15-point lead with 8:05 left, only to see the Shockers (5-2) turn to fullcourt pressure to get back in it. Wichita State ran off a 14-0 run to get to 66-65 on Daishon Smith's layup over Bridges with 4:13 left.
The Shockers ultimately had one more chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Smith missed a long straightaway 3. Bridges grabbed the rebound and hit two clinching free throws with 4.7 seconds left.
Darral Willis scored 16 points to lead Wichita State.
---
No. 25 FLORIDA ST. 72, ILLINOIS 61
NEW YORK (AP) — Dwayne Bacon scored 17 points to lead for Florida State in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Jonathan Isaac had 15 points and seven rebounds for Florida State (5-1).
CJ Walker finished with 13 points and Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 10 for Florida State.
Malcolm Hill had 18 points for Illinois (4-3), which lost its third straight. Leron Black chipped in with 15 points, and Te'Jon Lucas had 10.
