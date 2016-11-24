Florida Senior Games extends entry deadlines

Even with more than 2,500 athletes over the age of 50 registered for the 2016 Florida Senior Games, there’s still an opportunity for a few more as registration deadlines have been extended for the following sports with a $10 late fee. The 25th Anniversary Florida Senior Games will be held December 3-11, in Clearwater with 24 sports taking place over nine days of competition.
Online registration remains open for the following sports:
Archery, through Wednesday (On-site registration accepted on Dec. 3)
Bag Toss, through December 8
Billiards, through Sunday
Bowling/Team Bowling, through Sunday
Cycling, through Wednesday
Horseshoes, through Sunday
Lawn Bowls, through Wednesday
Powerlifting, through Wednesday
5K Race Walk/Power Walk, through Wednesday
Racquetball, through Sunday
Shuffleboard, through Wednesday
Swimming, through Friday
Table Tennis, through Wednesday
Tai Chi, through Sunday
Track and Field, through Wednesday
Athletes can register online at floridaseniorgames.com. Event fees vary.
Herald staff report
