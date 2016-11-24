Sports

November 24, 2016 11:29 PM

Florida Senior Games extends entry deadlines

TALLAHASSEE

Even with more than 2,500 athletes over the age of 50 registered for the 2016 Florida Senior Games, there’s still an opportunity for a few more as registration deadlines have been extended for the following sports with a $10 late fee. The 25th Anniversary Florida Senior Games will be held December 3-11, in Clearwater with 24 sports taking place over nine days of competition.

Online registration remains open for the following sports:

Archery, through Wednesday (On-site registration accepted on Dec. 3)

Bag Toss, through December 8

Billiards, through Sunday

Bowling/Team Bowling, through Sunday

Cycling, through Wednesday

Horseshoes, through Sunday

Lawn Bowls, through Wednesday

Powerlifting, through Wednesday

5K Race Walk/Power Walk, through Wednesday

Racquetball, through Sunday

Shuffleboard, through Wednesday

Swimming, through Friday

Table Tennis, through Wednesday

Tai Chi, through Sunday

Track and Field, through Wednesday

Athletes can register online at floridaseniorgames.com. Event fees vary.

Herald staff report

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos