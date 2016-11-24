A license-free saltwater fishing day is set for Saturday

Saturday has been declared a license-free saltwater fishing day for Florida residents and visitors.
This free saltwater fishing day is part of the eight license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers each year. The recreational red snapper season in Gulf state waters will also be open Friday through Sunday, the last open dates of the season.
Governor Rick Scott said: “This Thanksgiving weekend is a perfect time for Floridians and visitors to discover why our state is known as the fishing capital of the world. This license-free saltwater fishing day is a great reminder of how thankful we are that our state is home to so many natural treasures and unique outdoor activities. We are expecting to welcome millions of visitors to Florida for the holiday weekend and I hope everyone will take this opportunity to enjoy our beautiful state with their families.”
FWC Chairman Brian Yablonski said: “A major part of FWC’s mission to conserve all of Florida’s natural resources is the responsibility to provide Floridians and our visitors with access to some of America’s best fishing opportunities. Throughout the year, license-free fishing days give our residents, especially young children, the chance to learn more about natural Florida and the work that goes into its conservation.”
