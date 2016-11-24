Billings scores 27 to lead No. 9 UCLA to 78-65 win over Iowa

Monique Billings scored 27 points to help No. 9 UCLA beat Iowa 78-65 on Thursday night at the Cancun Challenge.
Billings made nine of her 12 shots and was 9 for 9 from the free throw line for the Bruins (4-1). Jordin Canada and Kennedy Burke each added 13 points for UCLA.
UCLA led by four at halftime and Iowa (4-2) cut the margin to two early in the third quarter, but was unable to get any closer.
Ally Disterhoft scored 16 points and Megan Gustafson added 15 to lead the Hawkeyes.
After a back-and-forth first half, UCLA led 42-38 at the break. Trailing 35-30, the Bruins went on a 12-3 run to close the opening 20 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA: After falling one assist short of a second consecutive triple-double on Sunday, Canada had two rebounds and six assists in this one. ... For the first time since 1999-2000 and the third time in program history, UCLA was picked to win the Pac-12.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes fell to 7-2 in Cancun. ... Coming into the game, the Hawkeyes led the nation in rebounds with 239 in five games.
UP NEXT
UCLA will play Toledo in its final game in Cancun.
Iowa plays James Madison on Friday in its tournament finale.
