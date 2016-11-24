Henrik Larsson steps down as coach of relegated Helsingborg

1:17 NASA celebrates Small Business Saturday Pause

1:12 Salvation Army of Manatee County busy preparing free Thanksgiving Dinner

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery