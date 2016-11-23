Pirates’ put six-game plans on sale Friday

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their 412 Holiday Six-Pack plans for the 2017 season will go on sale at 6 a.m. Friday at pirates.com/holiday and will be available throughout the holiday season.
The 412 Pirates Holiday Six-Pack ticket package comes with a Pirates-branded water bottle from Shop 412, and as part of the holiday special fans will receive one additional water bottle per transaction (buy two tickets and get three water bottles, etc.)
In addition to the water bottles, fans who purchase their plan by 11:59 p.m. on “Black Friday” will receive a $5 Loaded Value bonus per ticket in each plan. Loaded Value is added directly to tickets to be used at concessions or merchandising kiosks throughout PNC Park.
Fans can use the packages to build their own plans and select from all games throughout the 2017 season (excluding opening day).
Prices for packages will vary as tickets are priced individually per seating category and based on the three-tier pricing system and all ticketing fees apply. Ticket plan pricing starts as low as $150 (field level), $126 (outfield bleachers) and $114 (upper level).
