Williams leads Lakewood Ranch girls past Palm Harbor

LaDazhia Williams scored 17 points, leading three players into double figures, as Lakewood Ranch High School pulled away from Palm Harbor in the second half to earn a 62-52 victory on Wednesday.
The Mustangs led by two, 26-24, at halftime.
In addition to Williams, Lakewood Ranch (3-0) received 13 points from both Cierra McKinon and Shauntavia Green.
The Mustangs get little time to enjoy the holiday. They travel to Orlando on Friday for the first of three tournaments on their schedule this season. Lakewood Ranch plays Colonial at 1:30 p.m. as part of the one-day Florida Prospects Thanksgiving Tournament at Dr. Phillips.
Wrestling
Manatee: The Hurricanes rolled to a pair of victories in a tri-match wtih Sarasota Riverview and Sarasota Military Academy in preseason varsity wrestling. Manatee won 67-12 against Sarasota Riverview and 54-25 against SMA. Caleb Patterson (106), Marshall Craig (120), Anthony Deighan (132), Daniel Cunningham (160) and Charles Small (170) won two matches each.
Manatee begins the regular season Dec. 2 and 3 at the Bayside Tournament in Palm Bay.
