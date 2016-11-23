University Park Country Club is holding golf clinics during the holidays

University Park Country Club has various golf clinics and schools upcoming with assistant pro and former European Tour pro Clinton Whitelaw and former LPGA Tour pro Sue Ertl.
A three-day total golf school, featuring fundamentals on full swing shots and short game scoring shots with video analysis, takes place next Monday through Wednesday and Dec. 19-21. The schools run 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and the cost is $349 per person per clinic with a required $100 deposit. A two-day short game school runs 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5-6 and costs $225 per person with a $100 deposit. There's also two single-day clinics, Saturday morning drop-in clinics and afternoon clinics on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for men and women, respectively. For more information on any clinics and to register, contact University Park at 355-3888.
HOLES-IN-ONE
On Nov. 1 at Greens of Manatee, Doris Livsay aced the 92-yard 17th hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Jack Fischer, Wayne Boomer and Hank McAllough.
On Nov. 4 at University Park Country Club, Bobby McGee aced the 173-yard eighth hole with a 4-hybrid. Witnesses were Andrew Bryer and Greg Melarki.
On Nov. 8 at Tara Golf and Country Club, Ruth Murphy aced the 118-yard 17th hole with an 8-iron. Witnessed by Tim Murphy.
On Nov. 10 at University Park Country Club, Terry Reynolds aced the 102-yard fifth hole with an 8-iron. Witnessed by Denny Reynolds.
On Nov. 13 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Barbara Donahie aced the 89-yard 12th hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Pat Smith and Sandy Robarge.
On Nov. 15 at IMG Academy Golf Club, Ray Martin aced the 129-yard 17th hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Rich Poisson, Mark Murphy and Steve Baker.
On Nov. 16 at Terra Ceia Bay, Jim Bussler aced the 124-yard 14th hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Dick McNitt, Dick Belven and Ron Johnson.
On Nov. 16 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Bill Pack aced the 105-yard third hole with a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Andy VanErden, Jim Bricker and Bruce Ryskamp.
On Nov. 18 at Tara Golf and Country Club, Frank Barchi aced the 156-yard fourth hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Mike Morgan, Gary Figg and John Winthrop.
On Nov. 22 at University Park Country Club, Karen Fehr aced the 108-yard 16th hole with an 8-iron. Witnessed by Joe Ens.
