Move-up points are more widely available than people think

Newer players may not realize what golden opportunity exists to earn move-up points and amateur master points early in the season.
Modest enrollments on Fridays necessitate playing as singles, because a tournament with less than eight team entries does not produce points. For example, last week 12 people entered on Friday — four more would have enabled the event entrants to play as partners. Usually more snowbirds arrive in December and January. All are welcome at district tournaments.
Apologies to any amateurs who drove to Clearwater on Monday. The preview entry for the event was correct while earlier published schedules were not. The FL A-5 tournament entry, with a reminder about the correct information, did not run last week.
An opponent suggested recently that my “token” shot was that of a chicken. I pushed my first disc through the shufflegram because we were about to have 75 points, and I sure did not want to risk being kitchened. I reminded the speaker of a quote by Lew Tansky, the late great shuffler of Mirror Lake in St. Pete. Lew allowed that we have eagles who take chances, and chickens who do not. He observed that at the end of the day, the chickens may still be playing, while some eagles are on the top row of the bleachers awaiting the next stagecoach home!
Tickets for the Florida Hall of Fame induction banquet in January are available from Joyce Smith at state tournaments or from either Dave Kudro or Ron Nurnberger. The banquet will be held at the Hawthorne clubhouse, which is located three miles south of Leesburg on Jan. 16, first day of M/L Singles State-Sponsored W/N-W.
A reminder that on Friday Palmetto plays host to a singles-mingles at 8:30 a.m. The $10 registration includes hot dog and drink. The event is non-sanctioned, so no points are available.
Happy Shuffling and Happy Thanksgiving.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
FL P-7A: (Nov. 14) at Bradenton, M/L Doubles. Ladies Main: 1. Joyce Marquis-Nancy Sclafani, 2. Pam Nurnberger. Consolation: 1. Letha DeVries-Dianne Leonard, 2. Terri Smith, 3. Arlene McCague-Patty Howell. Men Main: 1. Ron Nurnberger-Jim Miller, 3. Mike Marquis-John L. Brown, 4. Nelson Kellogg-Vern Wallingford. Consolation: 2. Ben Coy-Faren VanDeGrift.
SWCD D-7: (Nov. 17) at Trailer Estates, Open M/L Doubles. Men Main: 1. Ron Nurnberger-Larry Taylor, 2. David Welsh-Jim Smith, 3. Dave Kudro-Jerry Everett, 4. Bob Kendall-Ed Leonard. Consolation: 1. Nelson Kellogg-Charlie Hearn, 2. Grant Childerhose-Stan Kowalewski, 3. Gilbert Broadhead-Tom Putnam, 4. Jerry Stannard-Larry Fowler. Ladies Main: 1. Pam Nurnberger-Marlene Coburn, 2. Bonnie Walker-Marilyn Everett, 3. Letha DeVries-Doris Mularz, 4. Shirley Bootsma-Ann Dirkse. Consolation: 1. Erika Berg-Siggy Gudzus, 2. Kathy Smith-Jill DeBruyne, 3. Paula Jacobson-Jane Baldwin, 4. Marcia Brazier-Jane Schram.
SWCD A-4: (Nov. 18) at Trailer Estates, Any Ams/Any Doubles, played as Singles. Main: 1. Terry McNamara, 2. Carol Maxwell, 3. Jim Lessard, 4. Pamela Carr. Consolation: 1. John Hechinger, 2. Gail Ruland, 3. Ken Maxwell, 4. Scott Kemerer.
COMING UP
MONDAY
FL P-9A: at Hawthorne, P-9B at Briney Breezes, M/L Doubles.
FL A-6A: at Clearwater, A-6B at Spanish Lakes 1, Any Ams/Any Doubles.
DEC. 1
SWCD D-8: at Bradenton, M/L Doubles restricted to State Ams and Pros., 75 points.
DEC. 2
SWCD A-5: at Bradenton, Any Amateurs/Any Doubles, 16/75 points.
DEC. 5
FL P-10: at Lakeland, M/L Doubles. Roll of Champions pins.
FL A-7: at Avon Park, National Mixed Doubles.
Comments