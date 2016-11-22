Manatee boys basketball roll past Universal Academy

Shane Hooks scored a game high 22 points and Carter Bedinghaus added 19 to lead Manatee High School 58-42 victory over Universal Academy in boys basketball on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes return to action on Tuesday at home againt Southeast.
Girls basketball
Sarasota 63, Southeast 53: The Seminoles erased a 10-point halftime deficit and tied the game at 44 before Sarasota pulled away. Madison Pack scored a game-high 27 points to lead Sarasota to the victory. Center Marline Valcin and forward A’Moni Waiters battled Pack for Southeast and finished with 18 and 14, respectively for the Seminoles (3-2), who return to action Friday at 6 p.m. against Venice at Sarasota HS.
Boys basketball
Brooks DeBartolo 61, Cardinal Mooney 48: Derek Arnel scored a team-high 24 points and Kendall Johnson added seven points and three assists for host Cardinal Mooney (1-1) in the loss. The Cougars trailed 42-36 after three quarters. Cardinal Mooney returns to action at home against Braden River on Monday at 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Sarasota Riverview 4, Saint Stephen’s 1: Jon Boyd scored the lone goal for Saint Stephen’s (4-2) in the loss. Noah LaBelle was awarded the assist.
