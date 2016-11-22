Thomas has 19 boards, 8 assists; UMass-Lowell beats MVSU

Isaac White scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, Jahad Thomas had career highs with 19 rebounds and eight assists and UMass-Lowell beat Mississippi Valley State 76-71 on Tuesday night in the Indiana Classic.
Thomas had the most rebounds by a UMass-Lowell player since Leo Parent grabbed 20 on Feb. 8, 1979. Tyler Livingston. Ryan Jones and Matt Harris scored 11 points apiece while Cameron Wolter added 10 points for UMass-Lowell.
A 14-2 MSVU run, capped by Isaac Williams' 3-pointer, trimmed its deficit to 68-67 with 1:46 to play, but Harris answered with a layup and the River Hawks (2-4) made 6 of 8 foul shots in the final 56 seconds to seal it.
Amos Given had 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Michael Matlock scored nine and grabbed 15 rebounds for MVSU (0-5).
UMass-Lowell used a 19-2 run to open a 31-21 lead with 3:09 left in the first half and led the rest of the way.
