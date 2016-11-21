Lakewood Ranch boys soccer rolls past Saint Stephen’s

Lakewood Ranch is entering the Thanksgiving break on a high note. The Mustangs cruised to a 6-1 win against Saint Stephen’s on Monday at home.
Freshman Nico Colacci scored the Falcons’ lone goal on an assist from Dylan Joseph.
Lakewood Ranch (6-1) returns is off until Dec. 2 when the Mustangs travel to Venice. Saint Stephen’s (4-1) will face another Class 5A team Tuesday when the Falcons travel to Sarasota to meet Riverview.
Girls basketball
Southeast 67, Dunedin 18: Denessa Walker scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Southeast, which led 31-11 at the half. Daija Snipes and Marline Balcin had nine each. The Seminoles (3-1) play at Sarasota on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Bradenton Christian 50, Sarasota Military Academy 36: Bailey Sikkema had 17 points and Sophie Giardina sank 15 as the Panthers (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-2). Their next game is on Monday at Northside Christian in St. Petersburg.
Girls soccer
Lakewood Ranch 1, Braden River 1: Hajar Benjoud scored approximately 10 minutes into the game for host Lakewood Ranch, but Camie Lizardi converted a penalty kick for Braden River with approximately 20 minutes remaining to forge the tie.
Kerestyn Kesgiropoulos was in goal for Lakewood Ranch (6-0-1) in the nondistrict game.
MacKenzie Moritz made six saves in goal for Braden River (3-1-2), which returns to action Nov. 29 for its home opener against North Port.
Boys basketball
Cardinal Mooney 81, Sarasota Military 36: Jordan McNeal scored a game-high 26 points and Derek Arnel added eight points to lead visiting Cardinal Mooney in its season opener. The Cougars play their home opener Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Brooks DeBartolo.
Prep schedule
TUESDAY
Boys soccer
Saint Stephen’s at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Bishop Verot at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Thanksgiving Tournament, TBD
Boys basketball
Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Manatee at Universal Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Catholic, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.
