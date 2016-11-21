Numbers Game: Braden River’s playoff exit, Saint Stephen’s title game win top this week’s football digits

The fall season came to a conclusion this past weekend and winter sports take center stage.
But here at Numbers Game, we're first taking a look back at the final three football games of the 2016 season.
Braden River suffered its second defeat to Venice this season to exit the playoffs, Saint Stephen's captured its first Sunshine State Athletic Conference title and IMG Academy remained unbeaten.
So here are the important digits that comprised those three games, and a couple other football figures:
63.3
Percentage of third down converted by Venice in two games against Braden River this season. That, plus a combined 83.3 percent success rate on fourth down attempts, was the Pirates downfall on defense in the regular season and playoff meetings. Braden River struggled tackling in the first matchup and last Friday as Indians running back Matt Laroche and quarterback Bryce Carpenter combined for 548 rushing yards.
The defense was also gouged for 64 points, which is the most allowed in program history. Manatee hung 63 points on the Pirates in Don Purvis' last season as head coach in 2011. The Hurricanes were also the team to score the most points on a Curt Bradley-led Braden River team, posting 56 points in a victory in 2012.
9
Saint Stephen's quarterback Fred Billy's emotional halftime speech triggered the first of two improbable comebacks on Saturday for Manatee County programs, and it meant the Falcons would become the ninth different program in nine years to win the Florida Bowl. No team has won the SSAC championship game multiple times. Billy, who was named the game's most valuable player, racked up 212 rushing yards in the victory, which seemed unlikely after a 14-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter and Vero Beach St. Edwards knocking on the door for another score. But then the Falcons soared behind Billy in the span of 7 minutes, 3 seconds to turn that deficit into a 21-14 victory.
3
Pivotal fourth down stops the IMG Academy defense made in the Ascenders comeback victory Saturday night to remain perfect and ranked No. 2 in the nation. Maryland commit Joshua Kaindoh's sack on the final fourth down attempt resulted in a safety. IMG trailed 6-0 to Virginia Beach, Va. Bishop Sullivan, before a fourth down stop resulted in a short field that Ascenders quarterback Kellen Mond scored off of, and then IMG kept its new 7-6 lead with a fourth down stop deep in its own territory toward the end of the game.
Mond found a streaking Tre McKitty over the middle for a nifty, one-handed grab en route to a backbreaking run to paydirt. Then Kaindoh's sack completed the final period comeback.
89
Points that Clearwater Central Catholic and Melbourne Central Catholic tallied in overtimes last Friday in the Class 3A playoffs. We're mentioning those two squads, because they both defeated area team Cardinal Mooney - CCC for a district title and MCC in the first round of the playoffs - and the game had social media abuzz on Friday night. The Hustlers outlasted CCC, 69-62, in NINE overtimes. Yes, nine overtimes is what was played in what is figured to be a state record.
5
Point decrease for losses in the final playoff system unveiled Monday by the Florida High School Athletic Association for next season. The FHSAA also added three bonus points to teams that face any team that qualified for the playoffs in the previous two years. And those bonus points carryover for both years of the new two-year scheduling cycle. The playoff system has evoked a return for several independent programs around the state back into the FHSAA fold. There's no word whether Saint Stephen's, on the heels of its first SSAC title, or Bradenton Christian and Out-of-Door Academy would rejoin the FHSAA districts or stay in the SSAC. IMG Academy, meanwhile, has maintained its independent status to play a national schedule since its inception as a varsity program.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
