Hernandez wins Turkey Gobbler 100 trucks feature at Desoto Speedway

2:04 Suncoast Gems is moving Pause

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

0:22 A selfie with Kanye: Sacramento man gets his picture as megastar leaves Golden 1 Center

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

0:51 Fred Billy previews SSAC championship against St. Edward's

0:40 Braden River struggles defensively in season-ending loss to Venice