Jimmy Butler's 40 points boost Bulls past Lakers, 118-110

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books Pause

2:04 Suncoast Gems is moving

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

0:41 Nearly 1,000 marijuana plants found in house

0:51 Fred Billy previews SSAC championship against St. Edward's