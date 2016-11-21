Leaf and Ball lead No. 16 UCLA past Long Beach State 114-77

T.J. Leaf scored 21 points, fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 20 and No. 16 UCLA cruised past Long Beach State 114-77 on Sunday night.
Leaf had nine rebounds and Ball had 11 assists for the Bruins (4-0), who have blown out their first four opponents by an average of 27.7 points. They hit 12 3-pointers, including five by Bryce Alford, who made his first five before missing once. Alford had 15 points as one of six players in double figures.
Loren Jackson scored 15 points to lead the 49ers (1-4), and Noah Blackwell added 12. They had a season-high 11 3-pointers.
The Bruins dominated from the opening tip, topping 100 points for the third time in four games. They raced to a 19-5 lead while the 49ers missed six of their first seven shots and committed six turnovers.
Leaf and Ball had five dunks between them in the half. Leaf had the first three and then Ball scored off an alley-oop pass from Isaac Hamilton and had a one-handed fast-break jam.
With the Bruins leading by 40 in the second half, Ball and Aaron Holiday wowed the crowd on a fast break. Holiday tossed the ball off the glass, and Ball, trailing behind, caught it and slammed it in. Holiday finished with 16 points.
Alford hit four of UCLA's seven 3-pointers in the first half to help the Bruins lead 56-37 at the break.
The 49ers also made seven 3s in the half, getting three in a row late, but that didn't help them reduce their double-digit deficit.
Leaf came out shooting to open the second half, scoring the Bruins' first seven points.
Alford and Hamilton hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the right corner. Hamilton finished with 18 points.
Big man Thomas Welsh launched the Bruins on an 18-5 run that stretched their lead from 24 points to 37 points. Hamilton scored eight points and Welsh and Holiday chipped in four apiece to keep the Bruins ahead 87-50.
BIG PICTURE
Long Beach St.: The 49ers have lost to three straight ranked opponents — No. 5 North Carolina by 37 points, No. 12 Louisville by 32 and now UCLA — while traveling 4,492 miles to play four consecutive road games. In all, they will travel over 23,000 miles by the time their nonconference schedule is completed, including a trip to the Battle4Atlantis in the Bahamas.
UCLA: The Bruins have enjoyed a favorable schedule so far in November with five home games and a trip to nearby Orange County on tap. They'll find it much tougher to start December with a visit to No. 2 Kentucky, a neutral court game against Ohio State in Las Vegas and a trip to No. 4 Oregon to open Pac-12 play.
UP NEXT
Long Beach St.: The 49ers visit their second straight Pac-12 opponent, Washington, on Tuesday, capping five consecutive road games.
UCLA: The Bruins play Portland in an opening round game at the Wooden Legacy on Thursday in Fullerton.
