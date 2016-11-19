IMG rallies to stay undefeated

IMG Academy scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally to a 16-6 victory against host Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan on Saturday.
The turning point came when Bishop Sullivan attempted to convert a short fourth down deep in their own territory. IMG Academy (11-0) held, and the offense converted the short field into Kellen Mond’s 1-yard touchdown, his 18th rushing score of the season.
The Ascenders’ defense struck again when the Crusaders tried and failed to convert a fourth-and-3 deep inside the red zone. two plays later, Mond connected with tight end Tre McKitty for a 91-yard scoring pass and a 14-6 lead.
Ascenders defensive end Josh Kaindoh sacked Crusaders quarterback Tyler Desue for a safety with less than a minute remaining to cap the scoring.
Jake Low scored the lone points of the first half on a 4-yard run for Bishop Sullivan (7-3).
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch 74, Seffner Christian 70: Sarah Fazio scored the final basket to complete Lakewood Ranch High School’s dramatic 74-70 victory against Seffner Christian on Saturday in Seffner.
The Mustangs (2-0) took a 15-point lead in the first quarter, fell behind by 10, 38-28, at halftime and spent the fourth quarter trading leads with their hosts.
LaDazhia Williams 25 led Lakewood Ranch with 25 points. Shauntavia Green and Kayla Bell added 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Audrey Liepold led Seffner Christian with 27 points.
Before Fazio’s basket, the Mustangs converted six free throws in a row in the closing minutes.
Lakewood Ranch plays host to Palm Harbor on Wednesday.
