Durant has 33, Warriors hold on for 124-121 win over Bucks

Kevin Durant scored 33 points, Klay Thompson had 25 of his 29 in the second half, and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-121 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.
The Warriors led by as much as 14 before Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo led a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter that cut it to 122-120 with about 2 ½ minutes left on Parker's three-point play.
Rowdy Bucks fans had designs of an upset of Golden State at the Bradley Center, just like last season.
The teams exchanged empty possessions before Draymond Green's sparkling defensive effort with 10 seconds left. Green tipped away an inbounds pass intended for Antetokounmpo, with Thompson getting fouled after securing the loose ball.
Thompson hit both free throws with 8 seconds left for a four-point lead.
Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, while Parker had 28.
TIP-INS
Warriors: Durant gave the Warriors a brief scare after he got up slowly after bumping into Parker with 9 minutes left in the third quarter. Trainers appeared to be looking at Durant's leg during a timeout, and Durant stayed in the game. He looked fine after running down the lane for a dunk that gave the Warriors an 85-78 lead with 5:58 left in the period. Durant had 25 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. ... Golden State won its third straight road game despite a subpar shooting night for Stephen Curry, who was 1 of 11 from behind the arc. Curry finished with 20 points.
Bucks: The Bucks trailed 69-66 at halftime in spite of a season-high offensive output in the first half. It was also a season-high points allowed in the first half for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo had 16 before halftime, when the Bucks shot 59 percent. A 37-point first quarter was also a season-high for that quarter for the Bucks.
FRIENDLY CHALLENGE
Golden State coach Steve Kerr issued a good-natured, last-minute challenge to Bucks fans before the game.
Kerr said that if a fan showed up with a "10-3" shirt, he would give that fan two tickets to a Golden State home game, though there were several other stipulations, too. First and foremost, the Bucks had to win.
The Warriors were 10-2 entering Saturday night's game. Kerr's dare was in reference to how Bucks fans confidently wore "24-1" shirts ahead of the Warriors' visit last season to Milwaukee on Dec. 12.
"I am not giving them a plane ticket, or a place to stay, but I'll give (them) a couple tickets to a game," Kerr said.
He never had to follow through.
UP NEXT
Warriors: Wrap up a four-game road trip with a visit to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
Bucks: Host Orlando on Monday. The Bucks have won seven of their last eight home games against the Magic.
