LeDay's double-double helps Virginia Tech beat VMI 99-72

Zach LeDay scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Seth Allen added 15 points and Virginia Tech beat the Virginia Military Institute 88-72 on Saturday night.
Virginia Tech (3-0) took the lead for good with 6:44 left in the first half on Khadim Sy's layup. The Hokies led 44-34 at the break on the strength of 57 percent shooting and a 19-12 rebounding edge.
Tech led by 20 points on several occasions in the second half but VMI kept chipping away.
QJ Peterson scored 29 points (23 in the second half) with three 3-pointers and eight rebounds for the Keydets (1-1). Adrian Rich and Trey Chapman added 10 points apiece.
Virginia Tech finished shooting 60 percent from the floor (33 of 55) and hit 7 of 17 3-pointers. VMI shot 44 percent from the floor and was outrebounded 34-28.
Justin Bibbs and Chris Clarke each added 13 points for Tech.
TAKEAWAYS
Virginia Tech: Tech is now 91-43 all-time against the VMI Keydets in a rivalry that dates back to the 1908-09 season. The Hokies have won the last six games in the series. Tech doesn't begin the ACC portion of its schedule until a New Year's Eve noon home game against Duke.
VMI: The Keydets haven't beaten Virginia Tech since Dec. 4, 2004.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech hits the road for their next game against New Mexico on Thanksgiving Day in Fullerton, California, competing in the Wooden Legacy tourney. ESPN will carry the 4:30pm contest.
VMI is on the road Tuesday night against Presbyterian College.
Comments