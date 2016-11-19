Palmetto wrestlers fare well in first preseason action

Ten Palmetto High School wrestlers went undefeated during a preseason wrestling tournament held Saturday morning at Palmetto.
The 10 were Travis Murway (106), Colby Smith (113), Tyler Stowe (120), Kevin Schneider (126), Jahquavis Davis (132), Sam Pascoe (171), Brandon Waiters (182), Andy Duncan (195) and Jesse West (285).
Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton Christian, Saint Stephen’s and Tampa Jesuit also participating in the round-robin event.
The wrestling preseason continues through Thanksgiving weekend. The first date of regular-season competition is Nov. 28. The season runs through the state championships on March 3 and 4 in Kissimmee.
Herald staff report
