Venice runs over Braden River to end Pirates’ season in region semis

Venice High School took its first gamble near midfield.
The Indians had marched across the 50-yard line and a few feet into Braden River territory with a one-point lead when they decided to leave their offense on the field for a fourth down.
The Class 7A-Region 3 semifinal, which eventually spiraled into a 64-42 loss for Braden River, wasn’t yet showing the signs of the lopsided shootout it grew into late Friday, so head coach John Peacock’s call constituted a risk. He left Bryce Carpenter to make a decision and for the first of many times he delivered. The quarterback scrambled and found Aaron Hackett for a 13-yard pickup. Six plays later, Venice seized the two-touchdown lead the Pirates never cut into.
“Got them third-and-long, got them fourth-and-long,” head coach Curt Bradley said. “We could not get off the field defensively.”
Braden River (9-2) forced the Indians (11-0) into 16 third downs during the loss at Powell-Davis Stadium. Venice converted 12. Three more times the Indians picked up the necessary yardage on fourth down.
They didn’t punt.
They didn’t turn the ball over.
Venice was stopped once, early during the third quarter after the Indians had built a three-touchdown lead on their Class 7A-District 11 rival. A botched handoff between Carpenter and running back Matthew LaRoche was the only salvation for the Pirates’ defense in Venice.
“It was a first down if we make the handoff,” Peacock said.
So the Pirates’ season ended, one year after a run to the Class 7A state semifinals during which they knocked off the Indians along the way.
Braden River’s first-team defense allowed 113 points all season — 106 were scored by the Indians. The 64 points Friday were the most a Bradley-coached team has allowed during his time in Manatee County.
Venice was once again led by its two-headed rushing duo of LaRoche and Carpenter. LaRoche ran the ball 35 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Carpenter ran it 28 times for 267 yards and tied the school record with six touchdown runs.
“When you’ve got two dynamic runners and a heck of an offensive line most of the credit goes obviously to the ballcarriers, but their offensive line was dominant,” Bradley said. “And they’ve been dominant all year, and we knew that going in.”
Braden River never led against the Indians, who still have trailed once all year. Venice scored 3:06 in on a 48-yard run by Carpenter and added a two-point conversion. The Pirates fought from behind the rest of the way. Running back Raymond Thomas kept Braden River afloat, carrying 16 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns and adding three catches for 65 yards.
He ran for a 7-yard touchdown and then a 31-yarder to keep Braden River within striking distance, 36-14, at halftime.
The Indians, though, barreled ahead. When the Pirates’ defensive line could stuff LaRoche and Carpenter, Braden River had a chance. But Venice’s offensive line was too quick at attacking the Pirates’ linebackers
“They do a good job of getting their offensive line up the linebackers,” Bradley said. “You get people in space it doesn’t matter who’s carrying the ball.”
Venice 64, Braden River 42
Braden River
7
7
14
14
—
42
Venice
15
21
7
21
—
64
First quarter
V— Bryce Carpenter 48 run (Carpenter run), 8:54
BR— Raymond Thomas 7 run (Tyler McCauley kick), 6:54
V— Carpenter 5 run (Zack Sessa kick), 2:18
Second quarter
V— Carpenter 5 run (Sessa kick), 11:58
V— Matthew LaRoche 13 run (Sessa kick), 10:10
V— LaRoche 7 run (Sessa kick), 6:37
BR— Thomas 31 run (McCauley kick), 2:25
Third quarter
BR— Deshaun Fenwick 16 run (McCauley kick), 4:45
V— LaRoche 69 run (Sessa kick), 4:29
BR— Thomas 8 run (McCauley kick), 1:09
Fourth quarter
V— Carpenter 21 run (Sessa kick), 10:30
BR— Fenwick 1 run (McCauley kick), 10:11
V— Carpenter 2 run (Sessa kick), 7:46
BR— Travis Tobey 14 pass from Louis Colosimo (McCauley kick), 3:28
V— Carpenter 43 run (Sessa kick), 2:31
