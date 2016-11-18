Manatee High girls basketball improves to 2-0 with victory against Bayshore

Deanay Watson scored 15 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, helping Manatee High School beat Bayshore 55-42 in girls basketball Friday night.
With the victory, the Canes start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2007.
Carly Paynter had 10 points and nine rebounds for Manatee; Bri Purington contributed 13 points and six assists.
Jayla Dirden led Bayshore with 16 points.
The Hurricanes return to action after the Thanksgiving break, traveling to Palmetto on Nov. 29.
Shorecrest 41, Saint Stephen’s 39: Claudia Sbaschnik’s half-court shot came up short at the buzzer, and the host Falcons dropped their season opener.
LeNae Jones had a team-high 12 points for Saint Stephen’s, and Sbaschnik chipped in 11 points.
The Falcons are off until Dec. 1, when they host Bradenton Christian.
Southeast 48, Tarpon Springs 25: In Bradenton, the hosts opened a 26-9 lead at the half and coasted to a win in their Class 5A, District 11 opener. Eight players reached the scoring column for the Seminoles (2-1, 1-0), who were led by Amoni Waiters’ 13 rebounds and nine points. Tamara Shivalier and Eri’yana Smith had seven points each.
Southeast returns to action Monday at 5 p.m. with a home game against Dunedin.
