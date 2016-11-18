NHL Capsules

1:37 High school football SSAC championship preview - Saint Stephen's vs. St. Edwards Pause

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

1:30 Guardian Angels of SW Florida holds a fund-raiser Thursday

1:50 Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance presents Sandies

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area